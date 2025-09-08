Doja Cat appears to eat lipstick in bizarre VMAs red carpet moment

Doja Cat appeared to eat a lipstick as she posed on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, 7 September.

The singer, 29, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, held up the makeup item as photographers snapped away.

In a bizarre move, Doja then bit into the item and chewed, smiling.

She later told Entertainment Tonight that it was "delicious."

Doja performed her new single "Jealous Type" during the ceremony.

Blackpink member Lisa's "Born Again", on which Doja features with Raye, won the Best K-Pop award.