Watch the new trailer for a new star-studded Christmas movie set in a Yorkshire village.

Tinsel Town stars Kiefer Sutherland as Bradley Mack, a failed Hollywood action star who is tricked by his agent (Katherine Ryan) into taking part in a small town’s pantomime production of Cinderella, choreographed by strict dance instructor Jill (Rebel Wilson).

Whilst there, he encounters an eclectic mix of locals, including characters portrayed by Derek Jacobi, Danny Dyer, Asim Chaudhry, Lucian Laviscount, and Meera Sal.

Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema on 5 December 2025.