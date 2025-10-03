Thomas Skinner reveals Strictly ‘lifestyle changes’ have led to dramatic weight loss

Thomas Skinner has revealed that “lifestyle changes” he has made for Strictly Come Dancing have led to a dramatic weight loss.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday (2 October) with partner Amy Dowden, the 34-year-old was asked about his new eating habits, explaining that he now eats a bowl of granola for breakfast.

He joked that it was because “the cafe was shut that day”, before sharing that he has since lost a stone since joining the competition.

“I have lost weight and noticed my trousers have been getting a little bit bigger,” he said. “I’m learning a new skill… I’m not so good, but I am trying.”

Host Janette Manrara told him to “stop being so harsh” on himself and praised his skills as a dancer.