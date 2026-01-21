Faithful Faraaz challenges Traitor Rachel in shocking twist

Is this the moment Traitor Rachel’s deceit will finally be exposed — and by the least suspecting Faithful?

Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen have been plotting in the turret since the very first episode of the 2026 series. So far, they’ve successfully avoided banishment, but could Faithful Faraaz’s growing suspicions finally unravel their plan?

During Wednesday night’s episode, Faraaz confronted Rachel, telling her, “I think it might be you.”

The episode ended on a tense cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering which Faithful will be targeted next: Faraaz or Roxy.