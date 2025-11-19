Vicky Pattison became emotional while reflecting on her time on Strictly Come Dancing, stating that her “heart broke” for partner Kai Widdrington following their elimination.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Wednesday (19 November), after she was noticeably absent from Monday’s show, the 38-year-old said she knew the “writing was on the wall” when she entered the dance-off.

Praising Widdrington, she said: “He tried everything, but I don’t have a dance-off in my locker.”

Later, watching a montage of her time on the show, Pattison wiped away tears as she said: “I’ll never be able to put into words what Strictly meant to me.”