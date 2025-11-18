Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing eliminee Vicky Pattison, who was eliminated from the contest on Sunday night, has addressed her absence from Monday night’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two, after fans have expressed their worry.

Eliminated contestants on the BBC One dance competition traditionally appear on It Takes Two on Monday nights, a day after they are booted from the contest. However, It Takes Two host Fleur East sparked speculation after making an ambiguous comment about Pattinson and her partner Kai Widdrington at the start of last night’s episode.

“This weekend we sadly said goodbye to Vicky and Kai,” East said. “They can’t be with us tonight but will be joining us later on in the week.”

Fans expressed their confusion on X.

“No Vicky & Kai on It Takes Two tonight. Hope things are ok,” wrote one person.

Another added: “You mean I just spent the last half an hour rushing to get Vicky’s stats breakdown done and they’re not even on #ItTakesTwo tonight?!”

On her Instagram, Pattison clarified that all is well, confirming that she was unable to make the appearance due to prior birthday commitments. The Geordie Shore star turned 38 on Sunday.

Vicky Pattison explained her ‘It Takes Two’ absence on her Instagram ( Vicky Pattison )

Alongside photographs of Pattison blowing out the candles on a massive birthday cake, she wrote: “A gorgeous evening celebrating with my friends and family! Sorry if anyone was expecting to see me on It Takes Two tonight!”

She continued: “My lovely Strictly family gave me the night off to enjoy my birthday! Me and [Kai Widdrington] will be on [It Takes Two] Wednesday and I can’t wait!”

Pattison and Widdrington were eliminated from the competition on Sunday, after their jive failed to impress the judges. A decision was made, following a dance-off, to put through the pair’s rivals Balvinder Sopal and her professional partner Julian Caillon.

“I let my nerves get in the way,” Pattison told co-host Tess Daly in her exit interview, having been noticeably anxious during the results show. “I’m so, so gutted.”

Pattison’s exit was particularly saddening as next week’s Strictly shows take place in Blackpool, a special week considered a high-point for dancers and their partners on the show.