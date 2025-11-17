Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans have said they are “gutted” for Vicky Pattinson after the reality star was knocked out of the contest alongside professional dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Pattinson became the seventh celebrity to exit the BBC show after she failed to impress the judges with her jive to “Sound of the Underground” by Girls Aloud.

Her elimination came with an added sting, as the Sunday dance-off against EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and professional partner Julian Caillon aired on Pattinson’s 38th birthday.

The judges voted unanimously to save Sopal, who performed an American smooth to “My Guy” by Mary Wells.

“I let my nerves get in the way,” Pattinson told co-host Tess Daly in her exit interview, having been noticeably anxious during the results show. “I’m so, so gutted.”

The latest episode saw the contestants vying for a place in the show’s all-important Blackpool week, where they will perform at the famous Tower Ballroom.

However, Pattinson admitted that she initially didn’t think she would make it past her first dance, stating: “And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people.”

She went on to praise Widdrington, commenting: “I don’t want to sound too cheesy, but you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool, but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner, and I’m so grateful.”

open image in gallery Strictly's Vicky Pattison made a tearful apology after being knocked out of the competition ( BBC )

Posting to social media on Sunday evening (16 November), Widdrington said it was with “genuine sadness” that he and Pattinson were leaving the competition

“It has been the most amazing fun and pleasure dancing with the wonderful Vicky Pattison,” he said on Instagram.

“You not only conquered your fears and your nerves, but you showed the world what an amazing dancer you are and how far you’ve come from being a complete novice.

“I am incredibly proud to have been your dance partner in this wonderful adventure that we call strictly and I truly wish we could’ve taken our journey even further.”

Widdrington thanked their “incredible” supporters who had voted for them each week: “Your energy and belief is why we worked so hard on that dance floor. We love you all!”

Hundreds of their fans shared their own sadness over the couple’s departure from the show.

“So sad to see you go, my [favourites] from the first week,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“It’s been amazing to watch Vicky progress each week,” another viewer said. “You’ve been a wonderful teacher and she’s been a great pupil.”

“Utterly heartbroken,” one fan said. “Loved this team. You rocked that dance floor!”

“Kai, I’m so gutted for you both,” another viewer wrote, adding a crying emoji. “You two were amazing! We will miss you both.”

open image in gallery Pattinson became a fan-favourite on this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

During Saturday night’s episode, Love Island star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard with a score of 38 for their dramatic paso doble to “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

Judge Anton Du Beke said the dance was “thrilling to watch” and “very exciting”, while Moti Mabuse commented on the “drama, presentation and timing”.

The remaining seven couples will take to the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom next weekend for a special episode.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 6.35pm.