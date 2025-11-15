Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing saw the contestants vying for a spot in next week’s all-important Blackpool edition.

Love Island star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard with a near-perfect score of 38 for their dramatic Paso Doble to “Dream On” by Aerosmith – with Kuzmin catching viewers’ attention wearing a shirtless ensemble. Judge Anton du Beke said the dance was “thrilling to watch, very exciting” while Moti Mabuse commented on the “drama, presentation and timing”.

Other high scorers were Lewis Cope and Katya Jones for their Tango to “12 to 12” by sombr, receiving a score of 37.

Meanwhile, Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe scored a strong 35 for their Waltz to “Weekend in New England” by Barry Manilow. Judge Shirley Ballas said Kingston was “much more comfortable, classy and feminine, beautiful footwork, got a bit too forward but goosebump-inducing and fantastic”. Anton Du Beke added that their footwork was in complete “harmony”.

EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and her pro partner saw themselves in dance-off territory for their American smooth to “My Guy” by Mary Wells, which received low marks from the judges, placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard. Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington, who were at the top of the leaderboard last week for a near-perfect score of 39, dropped down the bottom with a score of 27 for their jive to “Sound of the Underground” by Girls Aloud.

Last week saw the athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition last Sunday, alongside his pro partner Karen Hauer.

Nikita Kuzmin and Amber Davies dancing a Paso Doble on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The 36-year-old was voted off after appearing in a dance-off against RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec.

See below the marks and total scores from week seven, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones: 9 + 10 + 9 + 9 = 37

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec: 7 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 33

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu: 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

George Clarke and Alexis Warr: 6 + 7 + 8 + 8 = 29

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington: 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon: 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27