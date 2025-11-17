Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison has become the seventh celebrity to leave the BBC dancing show.

The Geordie Shore star and her pro dancer Kai Widdrington found themselves in the dance off against EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon.

After both couples danced their routines again – Sopal performed an American smooth to “My Guy” by Mary Wells and Pattison danced a jive to “Sound of the Underground” by Girls Aloud – the judges unanimously decided to save Sopal and Caillon, who have faced three dance-offs so far in the series.

Pattison admitted she let her “nerves get in the way” this week, agreeing with a comment made by judge Shirley Ballas.

She had received a score of 27 for her jive during Saturday night’s live show, despite topping the leaderboard and receiving a near-perfect score of 39 last week for her tango to Taylor Swift’s “Fate of Ophelia”.

Reflecting on her Strictly experience, Pattison said it has been the “nicest time” and was “lovely while it lasted”.

“Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one,” she said. “And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people.”

She went on to praise Widdrington, saying: “I don’t want to sound too cheesy but you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful.”

open image in gallery The dance-off: Balvinder Sopal and Vicky Pattison on ‘Strictly’ ( :BBC/Guy Levy )

Widdrington applauded Pattison for being “everything this series is about – strong, confident, independent”.

“I'm going to be gutted not coming to Blackpool with you on Monday. But I just want you to know that I feel like I have also won getting you as my partner, and you will live on in Strictly history forever,” he added.

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Pattison follows Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who left the competition last week. Other eliminated celebrities include former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, model Ellie Goldstein and former rugby union player Chris Robshaw.

During Saturday night’s episode, Love Island star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard with a score of 38 for their dramatic paso doble to “Dream On” by Aerosmith – with Kuzmin catching viewers’ attention wearing a shirtless ensemble. Judge Anton Du Beke said the dance was “thrilling to watch, very exciting” while Moti Mabuse commented on the “drama, presentation and timing”.

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington performing a jive ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Other high scorers were Lewis Cope and Katya Jones for their Tango to “12 to 12” by sombr, receiving 37.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe scored a strong 35 for their waltz to “Weekend in New England” by Barry Manilow. Judge Shirley Ballas said Kingston was “much more comfortable, classy and feminine, beautiful footwork, got a bit too forward but goosebump-inducing and fantastic”. Anton Du Beke added that their footwork was in complete “harmony”.

The remaining seven couples will take to the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom next weekend for a special episode.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 6.35pm.