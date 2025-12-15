Strictly’s Amber Davies breaks silence after fan backlash and tense dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies has broken her silence after a tense dance-off saw her through to the show final.

The former Love Island star has faced online abuse and criticism for her dance background and for defeating fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter finals.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (14 December), Amber said: “In close to a decade I have been in the public eye, I have never experienced an output of love the way I have in the past 48 hours.”

She added: “To make the Strictly final, I am speechless. I genuinely cannot believe it.

“I needed to do Strictly to realise there is so much kindness in this world.”