La Voix exits Strictly Come Dancing: ‘I’m giving someone else a chance to win’

Drag Race UK star La Voix exited Strictly Come Dancing during the Blackpool special on Sunday due to an injury announced in the previous episode.

The 45-year-old had to withdraw completely from the competition on medical advice, leaving only six of the seven remaining couples to compete this week with no eliminations or dance-offs.

”With me leaving unexpectedly, this is not how I wanted my journey to end, at least it gives someone else in this competition a chance to win now,” La Voix said before leaving the show.

The star is the second contestant to withdraw from this year’s competition due to injury, after Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis pulled out of Strictly in October due to a calf injury.