Strictly star La Voix forced to withdraw completely due to injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drag Race UK star La Voix has had to withdraw completely from Strictly Come Dancing due to injury.

Due to an unfortunate injury to the 45-year-old, only six of the seven remaining couples were able to compete on this week’s show. It was later announced that the 45-year-old had to withdraw from the competition completely on medical advice.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman later confirmed that there would be no elimination this week and there would therefore be no dance off.

Speaking the start of the episode, Daly said: “Now, as you may have heard, Le Voix sustained an injury, meaning that she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight, and following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm she has very sadly had to withdraw from the competition.”

Fellow presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “We will be speaking to La Voix on tomorrow night’s show, we love you so, so much.”

This means that everyone will be back for next week’s episode. However, there is still everything to play for as the scores from this week carry over to next week.

open image in gallery La Voix is consoled after it was announced she had withdrawn from Strictly ( BBC )

Strictly Come Dancing arrived at its special Blackpool week with the remaining contestants competing at the prestigious Tower Ballroom.

La Voix, real name Christopher Dennis, had previously said that she was “devastated” by news of the injury adding: “I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue.”

A Strictly spokesperson had previously confirmed that La Voix would have automatically make it through to the next round of the BBC competition had she been fit enough to continue.

La Voix, who was paired with professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, could be seen watching in the audience at Blackpool on Saturday, where the show’s remaining six couples will perform.

Speaking after their injury was first announced, La Voix said: “It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool.

“Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue.

“Aljaz and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone.

“I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dancefloor, but my focus now is on recovery.

“I’ll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend.”

open image in gallery La Voix has become a fan favourite for her comedy infused approach to Strictly ( BBC )

The star is the second contestant to pull out of this year’s competition due to injury, after Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis pulled out of Strictly after an injury to his calf in October.

The Australian actor, 66, was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and said he was “devastated” to leave the show.