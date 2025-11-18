Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix will miss this weekend’s Blackpool episode due to an injury.

The “devastated” Drag Race UK star announced the news “with immense sadness” on Tuesday (18 November), stating: “I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue.”

La Voix, 45, said she was focusing on her recovery after being advised to rest by doctors.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed that La Voix would automatically make it through to the next round of the BBC competition.

“In line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again.

“We wish La Voix the very best for a speedy recovery."

This weekend’s episodes will see the other six couples perform in Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom following Vicky Pattison’s shock elimination from the series.

open image in gallery La Voix will miss the next episode of ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

The remaining celebrities include EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope, actor Amber Davies, YouTuber George Clark and Lioness Karen Carney.

La Voix has established herself as a fan favourite since this year’s Strictly started with her penchant for cracking topical jokes while speaking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

After they announced they were quitting the show after this series, La Voix lobbied for the presenting role – and even took over from Daly to introduce her very own performance.

The week before, days after the presenting duo’s resignation, La Voix said: “Claudia, while I’ve got you, do you know the address when you send your CV to the BBC? Just in case any new jobs are coming up. Just asking for a friend.”

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are leaving the show ( BBC )

The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.