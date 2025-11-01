Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix shocked viewers when she took over from Tess Daly as host of the show to introduce herself on the show.

The 45-year-old Ru Paul’s Drag Race star spoke to the camera and let viewers know she’d be dancing a Pas Doble to Beethoven’s 5th alongside her partner Alijaž Skorjanec on Saturday (1 November).

Following the presenting segment, La Voix turned to Daly, who announced alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman she’d be leaving the show at the end of this series last week, and asked: “How did I do?”

It comes after the contestant threw her hat in the ring for the presenting job during last week’s episode of the BBC dance competition days after the presenting duo’s resignation.

“Claudia, while I’ve got you, do you know the address when you send your CV to the BBC? Just in case any new jobs are coming up,” she joked to Winkleman. “Just asking for a friend.”

Fans were quick to praise La Voix’s Strictly takeover. “I know Strictly may be joking about La Voix presenting but truly she should get the job,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Strictly hire La Voix for presenter next year,” another fan told the broadcaster in a separate post. Meanwhile a third fan predicted: “La Voix that hosting job is yours next year.”

open image in gallery La Voix shocked viewers as she took over from Tess Daly as host of 'Strictly Come Dancing' ( BBC )

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014.

The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.

It was a triumphant night for La Voic, who scored a huge 35 points for their Paso Doble, with an eight from Craig Revel Horwood and nines from the other three judges.

Anton Du Beke told the Ru Paul’s Drag Race star: “This was everything. I loved loved loved this.”

open image in gallery Star scored 35 points for her Paso Doble with pro partner Alijaž Skorjanec ( BBC )

Meanwhile, Horwood declared it La Voix’s “personal best” performance and the ballroom audience clearly agreed as they gave the contestant a standing ovation for the dance.

“We got [scored] a two – two weeks ago!” celebrated Skorjanec after their high score was revealed, which took the couple to the second to top position on the week six leaderboard at the time of writing.

You can follow all the latest Strictly Come Dancing updates on The Independent’s live blog here.