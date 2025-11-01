Strictly Come Dancing live: Show gears up for Halloween week as speculation over new presenters continues
All the updates from week six of the BBC competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back for another glittering instalment after last week’s Icons Week saw Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope top the leaderboard former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leave the show.
Stars and their pro partners are gearing up for the contestant’s annual Halloween Week, which means the competition has almost now reached its midway point with the final taking place on Saturday, 20 December.
The 10 remaining couples will undergo terrifying transformations to perform routines to songs by stars including Charli XCX, Lady Gaga and Benson Boone, with a haunting twist.
Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will also be embracing spooky season, with elaborate costumes that are yet to be revealed.
It comes as speculation continues over who will replace presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman following their announcement last week that they will be leaving at the end of the current series.
Here’s what you need to know before the show starts later tonight...
Zoe Ball admits she wants Strictly presenting gig
Zoe Ball admitted on her Dig It podcast episode with Jo Whiley that she would like the Strictly presenting gig.
“I think everyone would like to do that job,” the BBC Radio 2 broadcaster said, praising the dance competition for "bringing so much joy to people's lives."
She added: "Everyone's going to want that job. There will be queues going around the block."
Joe Sugg speaks out on Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s ‘rushed’ Strictly announcement
Former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg has said Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s shock exit announcement was “’rushed” due to pressure from the media.
Sugg, who competed on the programme in 2018 alongside his real-life partner Dianne Buswell, said in a new YouTube video that the duo may have moved their announcement forward to get ahead of a news outlet breaking the story before them.
Why don't Tess and Claudia wear Halloween costumes?
Strictly presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly don't wear Halloween costumes on the programme due to Winkleman’s daughter Matilda catching fire while wearing a costume when she was trick or treating in West London when she was eight years old.
Winkleman previously told the BBC’s Watchdog in 2017: “I don't like Halloween because three years ago it turned out our screams were real.
“She 'went up' is the only way I can describe it - it was a spark, and she screamed out for me. It was like those horrific birthday candles that you blow out and they come back. It was really fast, it wasn't fire like I'd seen.”
Week six song choices revealed
Here's who is dancing to what for Halloween week of the competition:
- Alex and Johannes - Salsa to “Horny” by Mousse T feat. Hot 'n' Juicy
- Amber and Nikita - Viennese Waltz to “I See Red” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw
- Balvinder and Julian - Samba to “Stay” by Shakespears Sister
- Ellie and Vito - Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga
- George and Alexis - Cha Cha Cha to “Apple” by Charli XCX
- Harry and Karen - American Smooth to “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone
- Karen and Carlos - Argentine Tango to “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- La Voix and Aljaž - Paso Doble to Beethoven's 5th
- Lewis and Katya - Couple's Choice to “Creep” by Radiohead
- Vicky and Kai - American Smooth to “Total Eclipse of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler
