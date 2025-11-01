Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly celebrity wins first perfect 40 score of the series

Halloween Week sees Lewis Cope land first 40 of the series
  • Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and his partner Katya Jones achieved the first perfect score of 40 in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Their Couple’s Choice routine, performed to Radiohead’s Creep during Halloween Week, was an Underworld-themed dance.
  • Judges, including notoriously harsh critic Craig Revel Horwood, highly praised the performance, with Anton Du Beke calling it "as good as any dance ever".
  • Despite the acclaim, some viewers criticised Cope, alleging an unfair advantage due to his past dance experience, including roles in Billy Elliot and Sky One's Got to Dance.
  • Cope refuted these claims, stating he trained as an actor and only danced briefly as a teenager, denying he is a "professional" dancer.
