A Strictly Come Dancing contestant caused hysterics on Saturday’s episode with a joke about Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s imminent exit from the show.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star La Voix, who is dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec on this year’s show, didn’t shy away from making a gag about applying for the host’s job when they leave the show at the end of the series.

“Claudia, while I’ve got you, do you know the address when you send your CV to the BBC? Just in case any new jobs are coming up,” joked La Voix during a segment on the ballroom’s balcony. “Just asking for a friend.”

Winkleman, who had already doubled over with laughter, invited the drag queen to “give it a go, babe”.

Like a natural, La Voix, real name Christopher Dennis, simply said, “Tess” as the cameras cut to the other Strictly host.

The joke brought the house down as Daly called it “perfect”, while she laughed with the rest of the audience.

La Voix’s joke went down a treat with viewers at home, with some encouraging the BBC to “hire her now”.

“Just give the Strictly Come Dancing presenting gig to La Voix NOW,” said another.

La Voix makes joke about Claudia and Tess's Strictly exit ( BBC )

A third said: “La Voix once again proving their worth as a booking this year.”

“La Voix is a proper scream! They need to win just based on their personality alone,” a fourth wrote.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted It Takes Two for a decade.

The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.

At the top of this week’s show, after being given a longer-than-usual round of applause, Daly said: “Just before we get started, Claudia and I announced this week that this will be our last series of Strictly Come Dancing.”

Winkleman said: “We want to thank you for your beautiful messages. We've got another eight weeks but it's not about us. It's about this incredible show and a Strictly champion to crown.”

“We cannot wait to spend the rest of the series with you, our incredible couples and these four,” Tess added, as she introduced the judges.