Strictly Come Dancing latest: Contestants head to Blackpool amid latest scandal to rock BBC show
Special Blackpool week looms after a turbulent week for hit BBC series
Strictly Come Dancing has reached week nine of the BBC show, which comes live from the prestigious Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.
Only six couples will be taking part in this week’s show after Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix was forced to drop out because of an injury. “I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue,” said the 45-year-old.
A Strictly spokesperson confirmed that La Voix would automatically make it through to the next round of the BBC competition.
Last week, reality TV star Vicky Pattison and her professional partner Kai Widdrington were surprisingly eliminated, having impressed during previous weeks. Her elimination came with an added sting, as the Sunday dance-off against EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and professional partner Julian Caillon aired on Pattinson’s 38th birthday.
“I let my nerves get in the way,” Pattinson told co-host Tess Daly in her exit interview, having been noticeably anxious during the results show. “I’m so, so gutted.”
Elsewhere, the show was rocked by a further scandal this week, when a star linked to the show was reportedly arrested on suspicion of rape. It is understood that the incident is not related to the current series
A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody over an alleged incident said to have occurred after a BBC event in 2024. The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer, The Sun reported.
A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”
Follow along below for all the latest updates from tonight’s show.
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?
Strictly’s Blackpool Week special airs live tonight from 6:45 pm on BBC One and is due to end at 8:05.
This week’s contestants are:
Alex & Johannes
Amber & Nikita
Balvinder & Julian
George & Alexis
Karen & Carlos
Lewis & Katya
Sunday’s results show will air on BBC One at 7:15 pm.
