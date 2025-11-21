Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody over an alleged incident said to have occurred in 2024.

The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer, The Sun reported.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police, who confirmed the arrest, said: “A man was released on police bail under investigation having been arrested in London on Monday 13 October on suspicion of rape.

“The allegations relate to an incident which happened in Hertfordshire during 2024.

“Meanwhile, inquiries by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection team will continue.

“Given the nature of the allegations, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

The report arrives after another anonymous male who once worked on the BBC competition was arrested on suspicion of rape.

open image in gallery The BBC said ‘it would not be appropriate to comment’ on the investigation ( BBC )

The unnamed male, who is in his thirties, was questioned by police “over allegations of non-consensual intimate image abuse”.

A Met spokesperson told The Independent: “On Friday, 22 August officers arrested a man in his thirties in East London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

The series has been hit with repeated scandals and controversies in the past few years.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was investigated for his behaviour towards one of the show’s celebrity contestants, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, after she said she accused him of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” in September 2023.

A BBC review found no evidence of physical aggression, but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

In July 2024, pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was also dropped from the show after allegations about his behaviour towards Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Last year’s series was thrown into controversy due to the conduct of opera singer Wynne Evans, who apologised for “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks made during the Strictly live tour.

Months later, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick was suspended from the BBC after he was accused of using an offensive term towards people with disabilities during his time on the programme. He apologised and said the terminology was “entirely unacceptable”.

Strictly implemented new rules in an effort to prevent further issues, including adopting chaperones during training sessions. Welfare producers were also added to the team, and training was provided for dancers, the production team, and crew.