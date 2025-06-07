Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has been suspended by the BBC after he used a disabled slur on the set of Strictly Come Dancing.

A video emerged of the actor, who has played Jay Brown on the soap since 2006, using the offensive term to describe the people of Blackpool, the town where the show was being filmed, The Sun reports.

The 30-year-old, who competed in the 2024 edition of Strictly, is said to have made the offensive remark on a phone video while the Strictly cast were at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this.”

Warren Kirwan, media manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Attitudes and language like this are never acceptable.

“It’s not just ignorant and hurtful to disabled people, it has wider consequences. Negative attitudes hold disabled people back in all areas of life, from getting a job to shopping on the high street.

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Mr Borthwick needs to reflect on what he said, educate himself and do better. We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people’s lives.”

In a statement to the tabloid, Borthwick said: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

He added: "It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did."

Borthwick won the Strictly 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, and won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September of that year, with the show recognised with the best storyline for Loving And Losing Lola, about character Lola Pearce-Brown’s brain tumour diagnosis.

As part of the storyline, Borthwick, as Lola’s husband Jay, and Emma Barton, as Honey Mitchell, ran the London Marathon in character in honour of Lola after her death.

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick competed in the 2024 edition of Strictly ( BBC )

His suspension comes after Wynne Evans last week said he had been dropped by the BBC, following an apology saying that he used “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The Welsh opera singer, 53, is known for the Go Compare insurance advertisements, will no longer be a BBC Radio Wales presenter, he announced on May 30.

Earlier this year, he apologised for language that he called “inappropriate and unacceptable” after The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans was heard making a remark to host Janette Manrara in a video filmed during the Strictly launch event.

It is understood he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

In January, he said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

The singer, who performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and also won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef, told The Sun earlier this month that the Strictly comment was not sexual or directed at one of the female cast but was a nickname for fellow contestant Borthwick.

open image in gallery BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Kai Widdrington, Jamie Borthwick, Robbie Kmetoni, Aljaž Škorjanec, Wynne Evans, Carlos Gu, Janette Manrara, JB Gill, Nikita Kuzmin, Shayne Ward and Neil Jones attend the ‘Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2025’ photocall at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 16, 2025 in Birmingham, England. ( Getty Images )

He told the paper: “I didn’t see the statement, Old Spit-roast Boy was a nickname for Jamie Borthwick. I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things.”

Evans added: “And so I went, ‘I’m so sorry’. And that was taken as a formal apology, so the press team issued a statement. I didn’t see it.

“When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified.”

Additional reporting by PA.