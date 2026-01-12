Mark Ruffalo launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards, whilst wearing an anti-ICE badge.

Arriving at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday (11 January), the actor wore a pin that said ‘Be Good’, in reference to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

During an interview on the red carpet, the actor called the US president the “worst human being”. He added: “If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble.”

The Be Good campaign was created to honour Good as well as Keith Porter, who was killed on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles. Other stars that wore the campaign’s badges included Wanda Sykes, Ariana Grande, and Natasha Lyonne.