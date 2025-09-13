Jeremy Clarkson addresses Mounjaro weight loss during NTA speech

Jeremy Clarkson joked about his use of Mounjaro as the presenter struggled to stop his trousers from falling down at the National Television Awards.

The 65-year-old walked on stage to collect his award for Factual Entertainment for Clarkson’s Farm on Wednesday (10 September), and told the crowd at London’s O2 arena: “I should explain I'm on Mounjaro, my trousers are falling down.”

His partner Lisa Hogan then grabbed him as he said: “Lisa's going to hold my trousers up whilst I make a very short speech.”

Clarkson previously revealed how he has lost two stone since using the weight loss injection.