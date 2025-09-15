Jennifer Coolidge sends Emmys crowd wild with Ozempic joke

Jennifer Coolidge joked about Ozempic as she presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (14 September).

Ahead of giving the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the 64-year-old, who won the same award in 2023 for her role in The White Lotus, said “winning is not all it’s cracked up to be”.

She joked that despite getting on well with all her fellow nominees, she was allegedly kicked out of a group chat which was planning a trip to Ibiza.

“And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer. At least hers is working!”

Coolidge, who has never admitted to taking the weight loss drug, added: “But now that I think about it, winning the Emmy, I think it might have been the worst thing that's ever happened to me.”