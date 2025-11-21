I’m A Celeb‘s Aitch’s grim Bushtucker trial ends in chaos

Watch as Aitch retches and gags as he fails to complete a Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The rapper, alongside Angry Ginge and Kelly Brook, all had to face individual trials which saw them tackle cockroaches, spiders, and raw fish.

After Angry Ginge and Brook successfully completed their challenges and won four stars each for camp, Aitch took on the “Harshmallows” trial, which required him to eat several fish eyes off of sticks.

The 25-year-old was unable to keep any of the eyes down, throwing up on himself and securing no meals for camp.