I’m A Celebrity’s Angry Ginge reveals jungle weight loss after concern

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Angry Ginge has revealed that he lost 7kg in weight during his stint on the ITV show.

The YouTube star, 24, real name Morgan Burtwistle, spoke to This Morning on Monday (8 December) after he was crowned king of the jungle in Sunday’s finale.

After Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley voiced their concerns about the lack of food celebrities face while on the show, Ginge joked: “I was looking forward to that because I wanted to go on there as a bit of a weight loss journey.

“I lost 7kg, so I can't say it wasn't successful.”