Angry Ginge reveals brutal way ex-girlfriend dumped him after romantic gesture

Angry Ginge has revealed the brutal way a former girlfriend dumped him, during a conversation with Ruby Wax on Tuesday's (25 November) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The YouTuber, 24, told the comedian, 72, that his ex-partner ended their relationship as he was in the middle of a livestream, and he carried on with the stream for another six hours.

Ginge also recalled the moment he asked his ex to be his girlfriend, describing how he laid rose petals from the front door up the stairs to his room, where there was a teddy bear and a rose.