I’m a Celeb 2025: Alex Scott sneaks in contraband as camp could face punishment

Alex Scott has been caught on camera using contraband in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.

The former England international used a sachet of salt to season a dinner of crocodile feet, vegetables, and rice in Sunday's episode of the ITV show (23 November) — a meal some campmates called "exquisite" and "the best yet".

Contestants are forbidden from bringing any food or seasoning with them, and could face repercussions if they get caught.

In a video posted to Instagram, presenters Ant and Dec said, “We think it’s a sachet of salt that she’s nicked from the hotel and she’s had in her bag for a week. There will be punishments."