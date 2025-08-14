Donny Osmond reveals harsh piece of advice given to him by Michael Jackson

Donny Osmond has revealed that his name used to be a “joke” in the music industry, coming to the realisation after receiving some tough advice from a fellow pop star.

Posting on his Instagram account on 30 July, the 67-year-old singer said that in the early 1980s, fans of his music were “ousted”.

Osmond turned to friend Michael Jackson, who had just released Thriller, for some advice on how to get back into the charts.

“You’re name is poison Donny. You gotta change your name,” Osmond revealed, admitting that Jackson’s words were “tough to hear”.

He said that when he released “Soldier of Love” in 1989, which ultimately led to a career resurgence, radio stations played the song but did not mention the artist.