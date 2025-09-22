David Tennant reveals ‘embarrassing’ injury he sustained filming Rivals sex scene

David Tennant has revealed he sustained an injury whilst filming a sex scene for Rivals.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (22 September), the actor announced that he is currently filming for the second season of the Disney+ drama, which Ben Shephard said features characters frequently being “physically amorous” and “getting it on”.

Tennant laughed and went on to explain a mishap on set that occurred whilst filming a scene. He explained that whilst “launching” himself onto a wooden bed, his knee “collided with the bed frame in a rather unfortunate way”.

“You can never quite tell when you’re going to fall over and embarrass yourself, can you, but you most certainly don’t want to do it whilst wearing a modesty pouch,” he laughed.