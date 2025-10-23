Charlie and Daisy May Cooper reveal what might tempt them to return to This Country

This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper and her brother Charlie have addressed rumours of a return to the breakout BBC comedy.

Appearing on The One Show to promote their latest series NightWatch, Daisy Cooper responded to a fan asking whether the siblings would consider producing new episodes of the show.

“Just pay us and we’ll do anything,” joked Daisy, adding: “More of it is having to write it with [Charlie], being in a room with [him] - that’s the hard bit.”

The final series of the TV BAFTA and RTS award-winning show aired in 2020.