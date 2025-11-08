Strictly pays emotional tribute to Amy Dowden as dancer undergoes second mastectomy

Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to Amy Dowden as she undergoes a second mastectomy.

The professional said she has made the decision following an appointment with her “incredible” medical team.

The 35-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, stressed that the procedure is “not to treat a new cancer diagnosis”.

On Wednesday’s episode of spin off show It Takes Two, the Welsh dancer looked back on her Strictly career and how dancing with McFly singer Tom Fletcher saved her life.

She also recalled returning to the show following.her treatment and wearing a hot pink dress to represent breast cancer.

Host Janette Manrara’s voice cracked as she said: “Amy in that pink dress was one of my favourite Strictly moment ever.”