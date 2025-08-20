Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito infamous kiss recreated in new tv drama

The infamous kiss between Amanda Knox and boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito has been recreated for a new TV drama.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a new Hulu series, follows the life of Knox, who spent four years wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of roommate Meredith Kercher.

One scene in the drama, which premiered on Wednesday (August 20), shows Grace Van Patten, playing Knox, kissing Giuseppe De Domenico, who plays Sollecito, just days after the murder in November 2007.

The kiss, which took place outside the flat where Kercher’s body was found, resulted in some in the media portraying Knox as a “sinister seductress”.

Knox and Sollecito were convicted of the killing, before later being acquitted when drifter Rudy Guede was found guilty.