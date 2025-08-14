Wayne Rooney claims Tom Brady criticism of Birmingham management ‘very unfair’

Wayne Rooney has hit out at Tom Brady’s criticism of his work ethic whilst he was the head coach of Birmingham City, labelling his comments as “very unfair”.

Speaking on his podcast The Wayne Rooney Show on Wednesday (13 June), the footballer said that the former NFL star, who became a minority owner at the club in August 2023, said he was a “little worried” by Rooney’s management style.

“I think Tom came in, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter, and I don't think he really understood football that well.”

Rooney, who was sacked from his role after 83 days, pointed out that the NFL only “works for three months a year”.

“So I think he's very unfair, the way he's come out and portrayed that.”