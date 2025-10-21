Watch: Woman plays clarinet during four-hour brain surgery for Parkinson’s

This is the moment a woman with Parkinson’s disease plays her clarinet while undergoing brain stimulation surgery at Kings College Hospital, London on Monday (20 October).

Denise Bacon, 65, from East Sussex, played the clarinet from her hospital bed and saw an instant improvement in her finger movements as the electrical current was delivered to her brain.

She has faced difficulty playing the musical instrument since her diagnosis in 2014.

After playing a tune during the four-hour surgery, when Prof. Keyoumars Ashkan - professor of neurosurgery - asks how stiff her fingers feel, Bacon replies: "No, not too bad."