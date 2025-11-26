A wolf was caught on camera displaying behavior never seen before in wild canids, members of the dog family, as it appeared to use tools to gather food.

The animal was observed in the Indigenous Haíɫzaqv Nation Territory on the central coast of British Columbia swimming out to a buoy marker, dragging it back to land and then reeling in an attached crab trap and eating the contents.

Researchers from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, which published the study, said that while wolves had been seen interacting with human objects before, this enterprise was far more sophisticated than anything previously recorded.