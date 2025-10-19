In Windsor, local residents reacted as news broke that Prince Andrew would no longer use his royal titles.

The move follows intense scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York of sexual assault when she was a minor, allegations he has consistently denied.

The Metropolitan Police yesterday (October 18) reported they are “actively looking into” claims that Prince Andrew asked one of his personal protection officers to dig up dirt on his accuser Virginia Giuffre.