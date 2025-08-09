Zelensky warns he won’t give up land ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukraine will not give up land, following Donald Trump’s claim that a peace deal with Russia may involve “some swapping of territories”.

Mr Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (8 August), he said there would be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both”.

Mr Zelensky responded on Saturday morning, stating, “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier.”

“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this,” he added.