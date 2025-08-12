Shoplifters brazenly walk out of pharmacies with medical supplies in shocking CCTV

CCTV footage shows brazen shoplifters walking out of pharmacies across the UK with stolen medical supplies.

New figures from the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) show around nine in 10 pharmacies have experienced a rise in theft and aggressive behaviour over the last year, while 22 per cent had seen physical assaults on staff.

Chief executive of the NPA Henry Gregg says the figures are "unacceptable" and is calling on the police to do more to tackle these sorts of crimes.

The Home Office told The Independent it is introducing a special offence for assaulting retail workers, and removing the effective immunity for shop thefts under £200.