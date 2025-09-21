Watch: Keir Starmer says UK recognises the state of Palestine

In a historic step, Palestine has been recognised as an official state by the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Sunday (21 September) after concluding the humanitarian situation called for action.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two stage solution,” the prime minister announced, “to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom, formally recognises the state of Palestine.”