Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin has revealed she now has "24/7 security" from Capitol police after US President Donald Trump accused her of “seditious behaviour, punishable by death.”

The US president’s comments came after a group of six Democratic senators and representatives released a video calling on members of the military to “refuse illegal orders.”

Ms Slotkin, who is the junior senator for Michigan, told MS NOW on Thursday (20 November), "We've got law enforcement out in front of my house... For all of us, it has fundamentally changed our security situation".

When asked if the president wants to execute members of Congress, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “No.”