US release footage of another deadly strike on ‘narco-terrorist’ boat

The Pentagon has announced that they carried out another strike on a suspected “drug boat” in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday (15 November), killing three.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics", the US Southern Command said in a statement.

The Trump administration has carried out over 20 strikes targeting so-called "narco-terrorists" since early September, bringing the death toll to at least 80 - attacks they call legal because they are engaged in “armed conflict” with drug cartels.