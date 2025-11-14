Russian spy ship detected just miles from Hawaii’s coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday that it detected a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters on October 29.

The Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship Kareliya was spotted approximately 15 miles (24 km) south of Oahu.

A Coast Guard aircraft and cutter were dispatched to “monitor” the vessel, which was described as a Vishnya-class intelligence ship.

The Coast Guard said its personnel were “acting in accordance with international law” to provide “maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts”.

It said that, under international law, foreign military vessels may “transit and operate outside other nations’ territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from shore”.

The Russian military vessel, Kareliya, was spotted about 15 miles south of Oahu ( U.S. Coast Guard )

“The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters,” said Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response, Coast Guard Oceania District.

“Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests.”

The Russian embassy in Washington has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In October, a Royal Navy destroyer and helicopter monitored a Russian warship as it sailed through UK waters in the English Channel.

HMS Duncan was operating under the command of Nato as it monitored the destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov – the first time such an operation has been undertaken.

A Navy spokesman said the deployment was a “historic first” and added: “This represents the first time a Royal Navy warship has been tasked under the alliance’s direct command for such an operation, forming part of wider security efforts across northern Europe.”

The co-ordinated effort involved three nations, including a Dutch Air Force NH90 and the French Navy, the spokesman said.