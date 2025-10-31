Teenager’s terrifying near-miss with oncoming train captured on video

This is the moment a teenager is nearly hit by a train at a level crossing north of Diss station in Norfolk.

CCTV footage shows a teenager approaching the tracks to cross, ignoring warning signage, before a train comes hurtling past. The teenager moves out of the way just in time.

Trains on this part of the line can travel at up to 100 mph.

“The young person in the CCTV video came to no harm thankfully,” Network Rail Anglia’s health and safety manager, Shenel Bullock said.

“We wanted to share the footage to highlight just one example of the incredibly dangerous behaviour that we see all too often on level crossings,” she added.