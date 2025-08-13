Watch as huge superyacht engulfed in flames off Ibiza coast

A superyacht went up in flames off the southwestern coast of Formentera in the Balearic Islands, 30km south of Ibiza, Spain.

Footage shows a large blaze engulfing the vessel, named Da Vinchi, and a plume of black smoke in the sky.

The Maritime Rescue and Safety Society, Salvamento Marítimo, say the seven crew members were rescued "in good condition", but the yacht was unsalvageable and left to sink.

It came as Spain recorded temperatures well above 40C on Tuesday (12 August) and wildfires continue to spread across northern and central parts of the country.