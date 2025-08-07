Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British clubber has been dubbed the “Ibiza Final Boss” after his antics and unique appearance on the Spanish party island went viral on TikTok.

The man, who has been identified as Jack Kay from Newcastle, became an instant hit on social media after he was spotted in a video posted by the venue Zero Six West.

In the caption, the club asked: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got two free guestlist [spots] with his name on it!”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 18 million times, sees Kay dancing while sporting sunglasses, a chunky gold chain and a black designer vest. However, it’s his blunt bowl haircut, which looks like something that you might see on Wednesday or at a Battle of Hastings reenactment, that has truly captured people’s imaginations.

Since then, more videos of the Ibiza final boss have been making the rounds on TikTok, with one fellow partygoer sharing a clip, which has been viewed 9.2 million times, of him dancing with the "man, the myth, the legend."

Soon enough, Kay’s face was appearing in memes across the internet with brands like Currys and Greggs using his likeness in social media posts.

Other comments saw people practically worshipping Kay and the aura he has been giving off in his various videos. One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “The power of short-form content strikes again... This man went on holiday as Jack and left as Ibiza's final boss. Next week he'll have a podcast. Next month, he'll launch a crypto coin.”

Referring to his unusual haircut, one person joked: “Ibiza at 11, bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12.”

He even received a message from Booking.com telling him: "Hey legend, we wanna get you back to Ibiza for an extended stay. Check your DMs."

Jack Kay has become an overnight sensation on social media ( TikTok )

Speaking to The Ibiza Times, the 26-year-old said in an Instagram video: “I am the Ibiza final boss. Jack Kay. Get to know."

Capitalising on his newfound fame, Kay set up his own TikTok and Instagram accounts, the latter of which already has 28,000 followers at the time of writing.

In an Instagram Story, Kay thanked his followers for their support: “Appreciate all the love and messages off everyone. I will get back to everyone quick as I can. It's just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle, it's crazy. Stay locked in, got some big news coming."

It appears that he’s already been snapped up by the talent agency too, with Neon Management, which boasts clients from Love Island and Gogglebox, confirming that Kay is due to go on tour soon.