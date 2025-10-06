Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice accused Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer of urging the far left to “take up arms and go for the enemy.”

In reality, footage from the prime minister’s Labour conference speech shows he did not say this.

Mr Tice told Sky News: "He's essentially given license to the far-left, the likes of the masked thugs ANTIFA, to essentially come at us, come at Nigel Farage.

"He literally used the words arms, take up arms and go for the enemy."

