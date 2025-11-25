Moment missing Slender Man stabber is found sleeping at truck stop with 42-year-old

A young woman convicted of a Slender Man-inspired stabbing in 2014 was found sleeping rough with a 42-year-old after going missing from her group home 150 miles away.

Police body cam footage shows Morgan Geyser, 23, being located by officers in Cook County, Illinois, 24 hours after disappearing from the Wisconsin residence where she had been living.

When officers tried repeatedly to identify her, she said she didn’t want to disclose her identity because she’d “done something really bad”.

Geyser, who was 12 at the time, was sentenced to 40 years after she stabbed a classmate in order to appease Slender Man, a menacing online character.