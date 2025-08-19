Rhode Island assistant Attorney General arrested for alleged trespassing

An assistant attorney general told police "You're going to regret this" during her arrest for allegedly trespassing.

Body-worn footage released on Monday, 18 August, showed Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan and a second woman being spoken to by police outside a restaurant in Rhode Island.

"I'm an AG," Hogan Flanagan told officers, before later adding, "You're going to regret this" after she was placed in handcuffs.

The Independent has contacted the Rhode Island Attorney General's office for comment.