Rachel Reeves interrupted by pro-Palestine heckler at Labour party conference

Watch as a pro-Palestine protester interrupts Rachel Reeves during her keynote speech at the Labour party conference on Monday (29 September).

As she was speaking in Liverpool, a man holding a Palestinian flag stood up and heckled the Chancellor about "two years of genocide" and "mass starvation of Palestinians".

“We understand your cause and we are recognising a Palestinian state,” said Reeves in response, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd. “We are now party in government, not a party in protest”.

She went on to list her accomplishments as Chancellor, adding: “That is the difference we make in power, not in protest.”