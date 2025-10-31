Prince Andrew decision will have been stressful for King, says Charles’s friend

King Charles’s friend says stripping Andrew of his “prince” title will have been a “stressful” decision for the monarch to make.

“If this wasn't stressful, he's a human being, nothing would be stressful,” Jonathan Dimbleby, friend and biographer of the King, told BBC Radio 4 on Friday (31 October).

“He is undergoing treatment for cancer, that is stressful enough,” he added.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles and evicted from his royal residence after growing pressure to oust him from the lodge over his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."